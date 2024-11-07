Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Teddy

Teddy (Image: Danaher Animal Home) Gender - Male

Age - Two years old

Breed - Lurcher-Poodle crossbreed

Colour - Tan and Grey

If you want to adopt Teddy you can view their full profile here.

Teddy is a dog who "isn't too fond of the hustle and bustle of kennel life" and is looking to find a loving new home to move into.

He is said to have "impeccable manners" and would "slot perfectly into a family with kids aged 12 and over who are dog-savvy".

Teddy is said to be a "social butterfly with other dogs" but would likely work best as the only pet in the home.

Riley

Riley (Image: Danaher Animal Home) Gender - Male

Age - One year old

Breed - Staffordshire Bull Terrier crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Riley you can view their full profile here.

Riley is a dog who is "brimming with energy and enthusiasm" so is looking to join a relatively active family.

He is said to be a "sociable chap" who thoroughly enjoys being around people and thrives on interaction.

Riley generally likes the company of other dogs and could potentially live with another dog in the home.

He has developed some on-lead frustrations when he sees other dogs out and about, but the centre is working on this alongside some other training.

Whiskey

Whiskey (Image: Danaher Animal Home) Gender - Male

Age - Two years old

Breed - Domestic Longhair

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Whiskey you can view their full profile here.

Whiskey is described as a "sensitive soul" who needs a little encouragement to really come out of his shell and shine.

He would benefit from quieter surroundings and a calmer approach, so would be best suited as the only pet in the home.

Additionally, Whiskey could live in a home with children over the age of 12.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "He is a very gentle boy and once settled in a home we know his cheeky side will come out in abundance."

Snuggles and Cuddles

Snuggles and Cuddles (Image: RSPCA) Gender - Not stated on the profile

Age - 10 years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Snuggles and Cuddles you can view their full profile here.

Snuggles and Cuddles arrived at the RSPCA after their owner very sadly had to go into a care home.

This has been a bit of a shock for them but the RSPCA believe they will make "perfect companions" once they come out of their shells.

They are looking to find a home together and could live with children of secondary school age.