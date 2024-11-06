An inquest into the death of Mr Case, 58, was opened and then suspended by the coroner so police can continue their investigation into the incident.

The inquest was told on Wednesday how Mr Case was sitting in stationary traffic near Kelvedon on the A12 northbound on Tuesday, October 22, when another vehicle drove into the back of him.

Mr Case's death was confirmed at 10.23am and he was formally identified by his brother-in-law, the court heard.

The inquest was told a forensic post-mortem was carried out by Virginia Fitzpatrick-Swallow, though results of histology and toxicology have not been finalised.

Mrs Brown continued: “I am happy to open [the inquest] on the basis that [the death] was as a result of the road traffic collision.

“It was requested by police for a suspension, pending confirmation of whether there will be prosecution or not.”

The inquest was suspended until March 2025.

Essex Police previously said a 21-year-old man who was driving a Mercedes was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.