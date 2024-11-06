Former American President Donald Trump mentioned MP Nigel Farage during a rally in Pennsylvania on Monday, the evening before election day November 5.

During the speech, Mr Trump mentioned a “man from Europe” who he saw backstage” that is “doing sort of what we did a few years ago”.

Mr Trump said: “He’s doing a great job; he’s always been my friend for some reason.

“He liked me, I liked him, and he is shaking it up pretty good over there.

“He was the big winner of the last election in the UK.

“He’s a very spectacular man, very highly respected, Nigel Farage.

“He’s a little bit of a rebel but that’s good, don’t change, Nigel.”

The Reform UK Leader previously defended his choice to travel to visit Donald Trump after an assassination attempt.

Mr Farage flew out to Milwaukee, in America, in July, where a Republican National Convention has been taking place.

On July 13, an attempt was made to assassinate Mr Trump at a Pennsylvania rally.

During his stint in Milwaukee, Mr Farage was interviewed by an American news outlet which reminded him he has only been Clacton’s MP for roughly two weeks at that point in time.

Following on from Mr Trump’s endorsement on Monday, Mr Farage has hailed Mr Trump’s presidential race as an “incredible political comeback”.

Donald Trump has declared his victory as President, as he leads the polls with 266 Electoral College votes to Kamala Harris’ 219.

The winning candidate needed 270 Electoral College votes to win.