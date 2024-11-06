MP Nigel Farage has hailed Trump's victory as an "incredible political comeback" as he attended the watch party in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.
Mr Farage predicted Donald Trump would win the US presidential election in a post on X last night.
The Reform UK leader shared a video of himself at a polling station in Pennsylvania, and he added: “I have seen more Trump signs than ever before.
“I believe Trump will win.”
The MP for Clacton shared last night that he was on his way to Mar-a-Lago, a resort in Palm Beach, Florida where Trump hosted his election watch party.
He later posted a video at 6.03am on X of Trump’s motorcade on its way to the party.
Mr Farage also made media appearances from Mar-a-Lago on GB News and Tucker Carlson’s 2024 Election Night Commentary.
He’s done it again. The most incredible political comeback of our lifetime. pic.twitter.com/xJEpcSqdvI— Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) November 6, 2024
As results flooded in, in a post on X at about 7.30am, Mr Farage said: “He’s done it again. The most incredible political comeback of our lifetime.”
With results not yet in for just seven states at the time of writing, Donald Trump has declared his victory as President, leading the polls with 266 Electoral College votes to Harris’ 219.
The winning candidate needed 270 Electoral College votes to win.
