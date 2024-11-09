Jason Moore, 53, was found guilty of the murder of Robert Darby in 2013 following Robert’s death in 2005 in Ilford.

Jason is serving life in prison for a murder he insists he did not commit, even though refusing to admit guilt will extend his prison term.

His family, from Holland on Sea, are fighting to get him released and want him to be able to return home for Christmas.

Jason’s family, Robert’s family and many more believe that there have been mistakes which have led to the conviction.

Jason was charged after a single eyewitness picked him from a line-up seven years after the crime.

But that eyewitness had already given inconsistent and inaccurate accounts to police, including identifying another man as the stabber, who looked nothing like Jason.

No forensics ever linked Jason to the killing and even the victim’s family believe he is innocent.

Approaching the 11th anniversary of the fateful day that Jason was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years imprisonment, the family has not given up hope to see Jason free again.

Difficult - Jason's fate has hit his parents Roy and Jennifer very hard (Image: Jennifer Moore)

His mother Jennifer, 78, said she thinks about her son every day.

She said: “Jason has been locked away for 11 years. We just want him home for Christmas.

“He has nieces and nephews he has never met before. His father, Roy, is 83 and we don’t know how much time they would have left to spend together.

“We want this nightmare to end. It really has been a nightmare and it does not go away.”

Jason’s uncle, Tom Shaw, 81, has joined the family’s efforts and their campaigning to get justice for Jason from the very beginning.

He said: “It has been very difficult. Jason has lost five uncles and aunts, who were all very close to him, in the time he had to be in prison.

“What happened to Jason broke the family.”

Sentenced - Jason Moore was sentenced in 2013 (Image: Moore family)

His sister Kirstie Moore has dedicated the past few years to bringing attention to Jason’s case, organising a petition and speaking to politicians and officials to rally support.

She said: “We have handed over an application for Jason’s case to be reviewed with the Crime Case Review Commission (CCRC).

“They have had the application for 11 months now, but nothing has been done.”

Kirstie Moore has spent more than a decade fighting to overturn the conviction of her brother Jason (Image: Charles Thomson)

Since the first application failed, the family is determined to get attention for the second application now, especially in light of new evidence.

Bobby Cummines OBE, Kirstie Moore, Bishop of Stepney Joanne Grenfell, and Sandra Dumont walk towards 10 Downing Street (Image: Charles Thomson)

“There are two fights," said Kirstie. “The fight to tell that the CCRC is not working and also the fight to get the CCRC to look at the case properly.

“I think it is a big deal that even the victim’s family is supporting us as they said in court that they do not think that Jason is guilty.”

The Moores have gathered a number of supporters, including Bishop Joanne Grenfeel, and Bobby Cummines OBE.

Kirstie added; “If this can happen to Jason, a man from a loving family, it can happen to anybody.”

A CCRC spokesman said: “We have received an application in relation to this case and a review is underway. It would be inappropriate for us to make any further comment at this stage.”