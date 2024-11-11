The campus has been extensively refurbished to offer modern, state-of-the-art facilities that enhance the learning experience. Spacious classrooms, cutting-edge technology, and dedicated study areas create an atmosphere that is both stimulating and conducive to learning.

(Image: Sigma Sixth Tendring) At the heart of Sigma Sixth Tendring's philosophy is its commitment to offering a personalised learning experience. The college understands that every student is unique, and it provides the flexibility and support needed for each individual to thrive.

Whether students are studying traditional A Levels, applied courses, or the newer T-Levels, they can expect a tailored approach that meets their specific interests, strengths, and career aspirations. By offering a wide range of subjects, students are empowered to explore diverse academic pathways, allowing them to make informed decisions about their future careers.

The ethos of Sigma Sixth Tendring is deeply embedded in the belief that academic success is only one part of the picture. The college goes above and beyond to support students in their personal development.

(Image: Sigma Sixth Tendring) Sarah McKarry, Head of College, speaks passionately about the vision to help students. “We encourage our young people to become well-rounded, confident, and responsible individuals. This vision extends beyond the classroom, where they are encouraged to take part in a variety of enrichment activities from sports and arts to volunteering and leadership roles.

"We are proud of our exceptional pastoral care, which plays a key role in helping students manage the challenges of post-16 education. Our staff are always available to provide advice, whether it’s about choosing between university, apprenticeships, or entering the workforce directly”.

(Image: Sigma Sixth Tendring) By offering a supportive, enriching environment with excellent facilities, experienced staff, and a comprehensive range of academic and extracurricular opportunities, Sigma Sixth Tendring is shaping the future leaders, professionals, and community members of tomorrow.

Whatever path they choose, whether in higher education, employment, or elsewhere, students can be confident that their time at Sigma Sixth Tendring will be a stepping stone toward achieving their full potential.

For more information, please contact:

Website: countyhigh.org.uk/sixthform

Mrs S McKarry email: sixthform@cchs.school | Tel: 01255 424266