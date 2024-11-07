Brenda Kettle was the architect of putting hundreds of red woollen poppies which were knitted and stitched together to make a ten foot high display, fixed to their headquarters at Mcgrigor Hall.

The hall sits directly opposite the War Memorial building in Frinton, which lists those who have lost their lives.

Brenda said: "The Poppies were all knitted, sewn and crocheted by the Ladies of Frinton WI and then stitched onto the net by willing members over three afternoons into a giant poppy.

"We didn’t count them - all we can say is, there are a lot.

"The Lady Soldier and Purple Poppies reflect the sometimes forgotten others who serve.

"No one is untouched by the sacrifices these brave people gave and still do, remembering and paying tribute to those still serving is important to us all.

"We are also hanging poppies on our Olive tree at the front of the hall for donations to go to SSAFA and Combat Stress.

"We work as a team at Frinton WI, and our team leaders, Lindsey Peters, Maggie Oakman and myself are privileged to have such a great team working with them."