Luke Jarrett, 43, was driving a Ford Ranger through Mistley at 3.20am on Sunday, October 6 when, it was argued, a police car “roared up” behind him.

Colchester Magistrates’ Court heard on Tuesday how Jarrett failed to stop and “a short pursuit followed” before he got out of his car and tried to walk away.

Marie Ellis, prosecuting, said: “He exited his vehicle, walking away from officers and has been taken to the floor.

Failed - a breath test showed Luke Jarrett was over the legal drink drive limit (Image: Newsquest) “He was taken to Clacton custody – his reading was 41mcg per 100ml of breath.

“He was interviewed and gave no comment.”

Jarrett, of Honywood Way, Kirby Cross, admitted one charge of drink driving.

Separate charges of failing to stop when required to do so by police and obstructing a police officer were dropped.

Paul Baker, mitigating, said Jarrett had “had a couple of cans of beer” when he received a call from a friend who needed picking up from a wedding venue after working as a DJ.

Mr Baker said: “He felt fine and well and sober, and was more than happy to pick his friend up and felt there would be no issues in that regard.

“He was progressing to meet up with his friend.

“He says, all of a sudden, a car roars up behind him there are no lights or sirens.

“He became concerned about who this driver was and how they were driving.

“He then started moving off and the officer put on his lights – when it was safe to do so, he pulled over.”

Court - Luke Jarrett appeared before Colchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest) Mr Baker said Jarrett “sustained a number of injuries” during his arrest.

The court heard how Jarrett had lost his job as a field sales executive for a plant and tool hire company because of his driving ban.

Magistrates banned Jarrett from driving until January 2026 and ordered him to pay £891 in costs.