The incident, which occurred yesterday evening shortly before 7pm, saw the A133 between Weeley and Clacton shut due to the crash.

It reopened during the early hours of Tuesday morning.

All emergency services attended the scene and found a white BMW had collided with a tree.

Two people, the occupants of the car, were taken to Colchester General Hospital for treatment for "serious injuries", Essex Police said.

"An investigation is now taking place into the circumstances around the incident," a spokesman added.

"We’re appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it to get in touch.

Please cite incident 1021 of November 4."