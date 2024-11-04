Following a crash on the A133, Colchester Road in Weeley, the road has been closed and queuing traffic is still present.

The road is closed in both directions, from B1442/ St Osyth Road to the B1033.

The road is the key route between Weeley and Clacton, causing problems for motorists.

When the road will reopen is unclear.

We have contacted Essex Police and East of England Ambulance for a comment.