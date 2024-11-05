The community team which includes councillor Bradley Thompson, put on regular events for residents and they did not disappoint with their Halloween party.

Hosted at Sunspot, the free event saw many come along and enjoy themselves on October 31.

Spooky - the decorations were top notch (Image: JSCF) Costumes - two residents came dressed in their scariest outfits (Image: JSCF) The event saw a spooky maze, sweets, as well as popcorn and candy floss for families to enjoy.

Fun - some of the children dressed in their best spooky outfits (Image: JSCF) Mr Thompson said: "As chairman and a trustee for Jaywick Sands Community Forum, I would like to say our Halloween event went better than expected.

Scary - dressed up residents (Image: JSCF) "We had over 400 adults and children turn up for this free event. I would like to say a massive thank you to all the volunteers for making this possible as well as our funders including The National Lottery, Essex Community Foundation, Tendring Disctrict Council and UK Government.

Ghostly - the ghost train lighting up the room (Image: JSCF) "I would like to personally thank Barbara Pole, Mick Lister, Nicola Hollinsley from Tendring District Council for always supporting our events at the Sunspot."

Entrance - some scary characters welcomed residents in (Image: JSCF)

More - decorations were present all around (Image: JSCF)