The appeal sees presents delivered by members of the public or delivered to the team, to help disadvantaged children around the district, so they can have something to open for Christmas day.

They have listed locations where presents can be dropped off, as they look to support as many people as possible for the festive period.

To donate a new unopened gift for children aged from new-born up to 17-years-old, they can be dropped off at:

• Clacton Police Station, Beatrice Road between 9am and 5pm

• Morrisons Supermarket, Waterglade Retail Park, Clacton.

• Morrisons Supermarket, Centenary Way, Little Clacton.

• Little ‘Uns Retail Ltd, Clacton Shopping Village, Clacton.

• Tesco Supermarket, Brook Retail Park, Clacton.

• Amazing Activities, Jessop Close, Clacton.

Those looking to help can also order via their Amazon Wishlist on the link below and have it posted to the appeal address.

Presents can be sent to the Community Christmas Tree Appeal, Clacton Police Station, 8 Beatrice Road, Clacton, Essex, CO15 1ET.

Donations will be closed on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Unfortunately, they cannot accept second-hand presents and all donations must be unwrapped.

To see the wish list, visit https://tinyurl.com/Appeal-Wishlist