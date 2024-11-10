Fans of Ed Sheeran in Clacton won’t want to miss Shape of You – The Music of Ed Sheeran, an exciting tribute show set to bring Sheeran’s greatest hits to life at the Princes Theatre on November 14.

This highly anticipated performance, presented by Chameleon Music Marketing, promises a fully live experience that mirrors the heartfelt and electrifying atmosphere of an Ed Sheeran concert.

With a talented band delivering Sheeran’s signature style—including live loops, acoustic moments, beatbox raps, and singalong favourites—this tribute show covers hits from his chart-topping albums Divide, Multiply, Equals, and Subtract.

Audiences can expect everything from Sheeran’s biggest singles, like Thinking Out Loud, Bad Habits, and Eyes Closed, to his beloved collaborations, including Joker & the Queen and Perfect.

Set within Clacton’s historic Princes Theatre, a Grade II listed building opened in 1931, Shape of You is one of more than 150 events hosted each year.

The theatre’s intimate 820-seat space offers the perfect setting for this tribute to Sheeran’s music, blending live sounds with a dazzling light show for an unforgettable evening.

Tickets are on sale now and are expected to go quickly for this must-see tribute to one of today’s most iconic artists.