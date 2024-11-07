Walk Right Back a tribute show to The Everly Brothers, hits the stage at West Cliff Theatre on Friday, November 8 at 7.30pm.

Presented by the talented team behind the hit show That’ll Be The Day, it promises an unforgettable journey through the lives and legendary music of two of the most influential voices in pop history, Phil and Don Everly.

The Everly Brothers, known for their harmonious blend and ground-breaking rock and country sound, captured hearts worldwide with a string of chart-topping hits.

Walk Right Back recounts their iconic rise from humble beginnings in Kentucky to global stardom, touching on milestones and music that have stood the test of time.

Audience members will be taken back to a golden era of music with well-loved classics like Bye Bye Love, Wake Up Little Susie, and All I Have To Do Is Dream.

The production doesn’t just celebrate their musical achievements but also delves into the story of the brothers themselves, from their early years to their legendary 1983 reunion at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Filled with the original spirit and charm that the Everly Brothers brought to the stage, each performance is designed to capture the essence of their unforgettable harmonies and dynamic guitar riffs.

With tickets priced at £27, Walk Right Back offers an opportunity for Clacton audiences to relive—or experience for the first time—the electrifying music that influenced artists across genres and generations.

The performance will bring together both new listeners and long-time fans in a shared appreciation for a sound that was both unique and ground-breaking.

Those interested can secure their seats by visiting the theatre’s box office or website, ensuring they don’t miss this vibrant homage to one of rock 'n' roll’s foundational duos.