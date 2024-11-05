The finals of the Tendring darts Masters saw a packed Princes Theatre, while eight players battled for the Rab Scott Trophy and a price of £1,000.

Rab died in 2021 aged just 64.

In the finale, Ipswich’s Paul Williams defeated Great Bentley’s Kevin Edwards with the final score of 3-1.

Williams got a head start with a 2-0 lead before Edwards pulled one back in the third leg, including a 180, but could not stop the rising Suffolk star’s clinch to the title.

Runner-up Kevin Edwards, from Great Bentley, in the practice room (Image: Lloyd Smith (L&L Photography))

Peter Jones, a teammate of Rab Scott, handed over the trophy to the deserving winner along with the winner’s cheque and a glass tankard.

Second-placed Kevin Edwards received £500 and a glass tankard as runner-up in the event, which was a personal triumph for him after suffering a cardiac arrest at home in 2019 and being saved by his wife Mandy, who performed CPR.

Event organiser Alan Currivan (Image: Lloyd Smith (L&L Photography))

Paul Williams, who was very emotional after his win, said: “I think Kevin was most people’s favourite for many reasons but I managed to beat him. I will be back to defend my title for sure.”

Organiser Alan Currivan, thanked everyone who supported and sponsored the event which will return next year.

‘King of Bling’ Bobby George being interviewed on stage by Barry Gilby (Image: Lloyd Smith (L&L Photography))

He said: “The whole aim of this tournament was to celebrate and pay tribute to one of Clacton’s greatest ever darts players, the late Rab Scott.

“Rab, a former England international and a top professional in the 1980s, was taken from us far too soon in 2021, aged just 64.

British Heart Foundation fundraising manager Josh Parsons conducts the auction with event co-organiser Emma Meins (Image: Lloyd Smith (L&L Photography))

“He was very popular and also represented Essex many times; he continued to turn out for a number of darts teams in Tendring after his professional career was over – he was a legend.

“His family were at the finals night and I hope we did Rab proud.”

The line-up of quarter-finalists on stage – (left to right) Paul Williams, Shaun Fox , Darren O’Neill , Stuart Wicks, Michael Wiles, Scott Lawrie, Kevin Edwards and Anthony Neal (Image: Lloyd Smith (L&L Photography))

The event also raised £5,000 for the British Heart Foundation through raffles and an auction.

Among the special guests who turned up on the finals night were “King of Bling” Bobby George, an England and Essex teammate of Scott; Wayne Mardle, who is now a Sky Sports commentator and pundit, and Richie Howson.

Deta Hedman, one of the greatest female darts players of all time, also attended along with former world number one Linda Duffy, Steve Maish and Steve West.

Referee Marcus Smith and master of ceremonies Barry Gilby (right) (Image: Lloyd Smith (L&L Photography)) Harwich’s Shaun Fox makes his way to the oche (Image: Lloyd Smith (L&L Photography)) A packed house at the Princes Theatre (Image: Lloyd Smith (L&L Photography)) Rab Scott, left, with five times world champion Eric Bristow in the 1980s (Image: Lloyd Smith (L&L Photography))