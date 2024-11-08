The Shannon class lifeboat, named RNLB Chris and Jo West, will arrive on November 16 at 1.52pm, which is also the operational number of the lifeboat.

This marks the start of a new chapter in the story of search and rescue on the Tendring coast.

The Shannon lifeboat is the latest in a long line of search and rescue boats provided by the RNLI to Clacton over the past 146 years.

RNLI Clacton's volunteer crew members (Image: RNLI) Established in 1878, Clacton Lifeboat Station currently houses two inshore lifeboats in a boathouse built in 2006.

The crews have received 24 medals in their long history of lifesaving.

This new all-weather lifeboat (ALB) marks 40 years since the last ALB lifeboat was operating in the area.

A significant proportion of the funding for the new lifeboat has been provided through a legacy donation from Chris and Jo West.

Over the last few weeks volunteers have been getting extensive training in preparation for the arrival of the boat.

RNLI Clacton new Shannon 'RNLB Chris and Jo West' (Image: RNLI) Lisa Parker, voluntary lifeboat operations manager in Clacton, said: "The station has been looking forward to this day for a long time.

"The past few weeks and months have been spent in preparation and training by all the crew, to receive this incredible piece of kit from the RNLI.

"It is the most technologically advanced lifeboat in the fleet, and it will proudly serve the Tendring coast for many years to come."

Mark Walsham, lifeboat press officer, said: "We would love to see as many of our supporters welcome our new Shannon lifeboat to Clacton on Saturday 16 November, starting around 12noon.

"With this new and much larger vessel, we need to expand our crew locally.

"We recruit a wide range of people from many different backgrounds to volunteer for us - we have volunteers who are in education, working, unemployed, retired, and from diverse community backgrounds, so why not look at the link below and help us.

"We welcome anyone who is committed to the charity’s purpose of saving lives at sea."