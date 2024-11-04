Lonely Planet has put together its itinerary for a week's getaway to "unwind in green and pleasant England" with Dedham Vale on the Suffolk and Essex border included in the list.

The National Landscape, formerly known as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, follows the border and has often been considered a picturesque area and was named an underrated spot for beauty by The Times.

Many towns and villages that make up Dedham Vale gained wealth in history due to the growth of the wool industry.

Those with an interest in art history would enjoy a visit to Flatford, the birth place of painter John Constable whers they can see the inspiration behind some of his most famous pieces of work such as Willy Lott's House, near the River Stour.

The travel guide recommends exploring the area by foot, bicycle or paddling the waterways.

The seven-day route spans a huge chunk of the English countryside starting in Devon's Dartmoor National Park before spending a day on the Isle of Wight, in the South Downs Way, in Canterbury and Dedham Vale National Landscape before heading to Norfolk.

In total, the route covers approximately 528 miles.