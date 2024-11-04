Greater Anglia has informed customers about a number of cancellations after a person had been hit between London Liverpool Street and Shenfield.

Services to Colchester, Southend, Clacton and Braintree have been affected as emergency services and Network Rail are on scene.

Travellers are urged to check for alternative travel options and allow extra time for their journeys.

If you know someone or are struggling yourself, the Samaritans are available for free on 116 123.