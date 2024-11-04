Two lurchers, a brown male and a black female, were found by a walker around 2.30pm last Thursday outside Hilltop Garden Centre, off Clacton Road, in Little Clacton.

The man rushed the dogs to a vet for treatment and due to their poor bodily condition, they reported the matter to the RSPCA.

Both dogs had their ribs and spine visibly protruding and were given a bodily score rating of one out of nine, with four being a healthy weight.

Care - Both dogs are now on strict diets to help them return to a healthy weight (Image: RSPCA) Inspector Jen Wildman, who is investigating, said: “These poor dogs were left in such a state and both were emaciated, have fleas and a bad skin condition.

“We believe that they were abandoned and it is so sad as they were clearly in need of urgent veterinary attention.

“Thankfully a walker found them and was able to help, otherwise I fear due to their poor condition they would have struggled to survive much longer.”

She continued: “They are now in our care and are so friendly and lovely.

“We have them on a strict diet to help slowly build up their weight and help them recover.

“All animals deserve our kindness and respect but instead of love and care, these dogs were left to fend for themselves at the side of a road.”

Lucky - The dogs may not have survived much longer if they hadn't been found (Image: RSPCA) The incident comes as the animal welfare charity has launched its ‘Join the Christmas Rescue’ campaign which calls on the public for support to help save more animals in need like these dogs ahead of the RSPCA’s busy Christmas period.

The RSPCA asks anyone who recognises the dogs or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time to contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.

The RSPCA have launched a dedicated cost of living hub to help outline and signpost the help available for owners, and it has more than 200 pet food bank partnerships across the country to support struggling pet owners.

According to their website, seven in ten pet owners are worried about the cost of caring for their animals and a fifth are concerned about how they’ll afford to feed them.

The closest food bank is Dogs Trust Colchester food bank in Trinity Street in the city centre, which is open between 9am and 5pm Monday to Saturday, and from 10am to 4pm on Sundays.