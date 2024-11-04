Mrs Hinch, aka Sophie Hinchliffe from Maldon, shared the news with her Instagram followers on Sunday.

In the video, with her sons and husband, the star revealed she is expecting her third child and it is a boy.

The baby is due in 2025, and joining her family of two boys Ronnie and Lennie.

Mrs Hinch, 34, also paid tribute to her father, who died this April, in the announcement, adding: “Heaven was too far to visit, so you sent us a special gift from up above.

“I have no doubt you sent him to us Dad, to fill our hearts with so much love”

Earlier this year the social media star, who has gained a huge following on Instagram by sharing cleaning tips and life hacks for a tidier home, said the loss has brought “deep unimaginable pain.”

Mrs Hinch created her Instagram account in March 2018 and now has 4.8 million followers.