A man in his 60s was rushed to hospital last Friday (1 November) after suffering serious and life changing injuries during a collision on Old Pier street.

A mobility scooter reportedly collided with an HGV.

Police are looking for anyone with relevant information or footage in connection to the incident.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses and any footage following a collision in Walton-on-the-Naze."

"A mobility scooter and an HGV were in collision in Old Pier Street at around 2.45pm on Friday 1 November.

"The rider of the mobility scooter – a man in his 60s – sustained life changing injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"Please quote incident 743 of 1 November."