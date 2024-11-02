The North West Essex MP, 44, has been announced as the new Tory leader, beating Robert Jenrick in the race to replace Rishi Sunak.

She has been an MP continually since 8 June 2017.

Ms Badenoch paid tribute to her leadership rival Robert Jenrick after her election and said the party’s task was “tough but simple”.

Kemi Badenoch has been an MP for seven years (Image: Stefan Rousseau) She said: “I’d also like to pay a special tribute to Robert Jenrick, who has fought a great campaign."

“Rob, we have all been impressed by your energy and your determination.

"You and I know that we don’t actually disagree on very much, and I have no doubt that you have a key role to play in our party for many years to come.

“I would also like to thank all the other candidates: Priti, Mel, Tom and James, for your kind words and your many insights.

“We have come through this campaign more united and the party needs you now more than ever.”

Ms Badenoch told her party after they elected her leader of the Conservatives: “The task that stands before us is tough but simple."

“Our first responsibility as His Majesty’s loyal Opposition is to hold this Labour Government to account.

“Our second is no less important.

"It is to prepare over the course of the next few years for government, to ensure that by the time of the next election, we have not just a clear set of Conservative pledges that appeal to the British people, but a clear plan for how to implement them, a clear plan to change this country by changing the way that government works.

“The Prime Minister is discovering all too late the perils of not having such a plan.

“That huge job begins today.”

The new Tory party leader said the “huge job” ahead involves “the people we want to bring back to the Conservative Party”.

She said: “This is not just about the Conservative Party, it is about the people we want to bring back to the Conservative Party, it is about the people we need to bring into the Conservative Party.

“It is about what the Conservative Party needs to be over the next five, 10 and 20 years.

“Our party is critical to the success of our country, but to be heard we have to be honest – honest about the fact that we made mistakes, honest about the fact that we let standards slip.

“The time has come to tell the truth. The time has come to tell the truth, to stand up for our principles, to plan for our future, to reset our politics and our thinking, and to give our party, and our country, the new start that they deserve.

“It is time to get down to business, it is time to renew.”