POLICE have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with an 'unprovoked' assault, where the victim was 'punched in the face'.
The assault took place in Duke Street, Chelmsford, in the morning of August 24.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was reportedly 'punched in the face' in an 'unprovoked' assault.
A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "Officers investigating an assault in Chelmsford are now in a position to release an image of a man they want to speak to."
"It was reported a man in his 40s was punched in the face in Duke Street at around 11.50am in an unprovoked assaulted on 24 August.
"We want to identify this man and speak to him about the incident.
"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.
"Please quote the crime reference number 42/138179/24."
