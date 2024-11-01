Earlier this afternoon, a car reportedly crashed into another stationery car and then into the front of Shanti's Indian restaurant on Connaught Avenue in Frinton.

The crash took place earlier this afternoon (Image: LL Street Photography) An eyewitness said that two of the cars involved were damaged as a result.

There is reportedly no one who has been seriously injured and no one has been arrested.

Witness to the incident, Lisa Lyddon said: "I was stood in the exact spot they hit about 5 mins before.”

"I went back down the road and came back, and they already hit it, so I didn't see it, but I saw the owner of the shop and their kids, and they were pretty shook up - the kids were crying.

Police have confirmed there were no serious injuries (Image: LL Street Photography) "They took the elderly lady off in an ambulance, but I don't think anyone else was hurt.

"I was lucky - if they hit the shop when I was stood there, I wouldn't have been able to get out the way as I had both my dogs with me."

We are currently waiting for a comment from East of England Ambulance.