A LOCAL woman feels ‘lucky’ after witnessing a four-vehicle crash in Frinton, with one car driving into the front of Shanti's Indian restaurant.
Earlier this afternoon, a car reportedly crashed into another stationery car and then into the front of Shanti's Indian restaurant on Connaught Avenue in Frinton.
An eyewitness said that two of the cars involved were damaged as a result.
There is reportedly no one who has been seriously injured and no one has been arrested.
Witness to the incident, Lisa Lyddon said: "I was stood in the exact spot they hit about 5 mins before.”
"I went back down the road and came back, and they already hit it, so I didn't see it, but I saw the owner of the shop and their kids, and they were pretty shook up - the kids were crying.
"They took the elderly lady off in an ambulance, but I don't think anyone else was hurt.
"I was lucky - if they hit the shop when I was stood there, I wouldn't have been able to get out the way as I had both my dogs with me."
Essex Police have confirmed no one was seriously injured and no arrests have been made.
We are currently waiting for a comment from East of England Ambulance.
