A FOUR car crash has resulted in the wall and window frame of Shanti's restaurant in Frinton being brought down.
A car reportedly crashed into another stationery car and then into the front of Shanti's Indian restaurant on Connaught Avenue in Frinton, according to an eyewitness.
The eyewitness also said that two of the cars involved were damaged as a result.
There is reportedly no one who has been seriously injured as a result and no one has been arrested.
We are currently waiting for a comment from East of England Ambulance.
