The manhole is on the corner where Church Road becomes Brightlingsea Road and has forced motorists to swerve to avoid it or go over and risk damaging their vehicle.

The manhole cover was broken, resulting in temporary traffic lights being put in place whilst the problem was fixed.

After - the works have now been completed and the hole is filled in (Image: Mayor John Carr) It had been an issue for a number of years for motorists driving out of the town.

An Essex Highways spokesman said: "We sent an inspector to this location on October 30 who found the cover was broken and had detached from its frame.

"We suspect this is an Anglian Water main, so to maintain safety until permanent repairs can be arranged, we have installed temporary traffic lights around the affected area."

Before - the problematic manhole was sunken and caused many motorists problems (Image: Google) Brightlingsea mayor John Carr said: “It’s great that the system has worked and the issue had already been raised with councillor Alan Goggin by the town clerk.

“She updated him and he came down to have a look himself.

“It can be a dangerous spot and somewhere people sometimes have to swerve to avoid it.

Exit - the hill where the manhole sits (Image: Credited) “The works have put in a permanent repair rather than a temporary one, so I’m just relieved it has been done and I hope everyone stays safe out there.”

Mr Goggin said: "A big thank you to the staff at Brightlingsea Town Council especially Julie and Tracey who dealt with the breaking of the drain on the main road into town.

"They were the first to contact Essex Highways using the direct emergency line. By the time the rest of us were advised, the Brightlingsea team had already requested the emergency procedure to start.

"The result was a site visit leading to traffic lights and bollards, and eventually the full repair.

"There are always times when actions could be quicker and more efficient but when needed this time, the direct system worked well.

"This is not the first time that Tracey and Julie have been involved but I don’t remember anything as quick on the only road in to town."