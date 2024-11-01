Bellfield Avenue has become notorious among Brightlingsea residents for its potholes which have been causing problems for years.

In October, Essex County Council announced plans to spend more than £250,000 resurfacing the road as part of a wider £25million 'Priority One' project - the biggest investment into highways maintenance it has ever made.

Notice - an advanced notice to inform residents of the longevity of the works (Image: Credited) Work started on October 28 and is due to take about six weeks, with the council set to replace two thirds of the road and resurface the remaining third.

The repairs are one of 200 resurfacing projects planned by the County hall across every borough and district in Essex over the next couple of months.

A council spokesman said: "Bellfield Avenue is one such location to benefit from 'Priority One' and we are currently programming overnight works there in the New Year."