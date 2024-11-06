A nine-year-old pupil from Little Clacton has completed an ambitious challenge and raised more than £2,000 for charity.
Oscar Gilmore, a pupil at Engaines Primary School in Little Clacton, saved his pocket money last year to buy a gift for the annual Tendring Police Christmas Tree Appeal.
This year, he decided to step up his game and run 100km during the month of October to raise funds for the police appeal.
As of Friday (November 1), Oscar had managed to raise £2,110 - an amazing achievement for the youngster.
Oscar said: “When I decided to raise some money to get more presents than I brought last year with my pocket money, I set my target at £500.
"I never in a million years thought that I would raise so much money - thank you to everyone who donated.”
The money will be used to buy Christmas presents for children in need across the Tendring district.
An Essex Police spokesman said: “Oscar – you’re a true superstar.
"Thank you for your amazing contribution to our 5th Christmas Tree Appeal.”
