Essex Police is investigating an assault that occurred at Pier Gap, Clacton, near the Martello Lounge, shortly before 8.10pm on May 18 earlier this year.

Details of the incident have only been released today by the police.

At the time, officers found a man who had sustained several stab wounds “following a disturbance” and he was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Essex Police has now released a CCTV image of four individuals they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “As part of our investigation, we are now in a position to release an image of four people we want to speak to in connection with the incident.

“If you know who they are or have any information or footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online live chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Please quote incident 1212 of 18 May when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

Alternatively, if you would like to make an anonymous report, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111.