Essex Police officers made 22 arrests on October 30, including a number of drug offences and traffic offences.

Three people were arrested in Southend on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs were seized, as enquiries continue.

In Leigh-on-Sea, a 54-year-old resident was arrested on suspicion of harassment and remains in custody.

During two separate arrests in Grays, a 27-year-old man was taken into custody on suspicion of assault, intentional strangulation, stalking and criminal damage, while a 29-year-old was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Police confirmed that the 27-year-old was bailed pending further enquiries and the 29-year-old remains in custody.

Two of the arrests were made in relation to people failing to attend court, as a 44-year-old man from Southend and a 19-year-old woman from Harlow were both remanded in custody ahead of appearing in court.

Five more arrests were made by Essex Police’s Road Crime Team officers in Harlow, who arrested four people on suspicion of drug driving and another on suspicion of immigration offences.

A warrant in Waltham Abbey saw a 43-year-old man charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Paul Watts, of Gant Court, Waltham Abbey, was remanded in custody and appeared before Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on October 31.

Additionally, two more warrants were carried out at addresses in Essex and London, a number of weapons were seized following sweeps across open spaces and more than 100 vehicles were stopped.

Seized - One of the seven seized cars of October 30 (Image: Essex Police)

Seven cars have been seized for driving without insurance, a spokesman confirmed.

Superintendent Phil Stinger said: “It takes a force-wide effort to make sure these suspects are arrested and our officers can carry out their investigations as quickly and effectively as possible.



“Dangerous offenders, some breaching court orders and others with warrants for their arrest, are now in custody or prison thanks to this work.



“This work goes on year-round – and we are back to work today keeping Essex safe.”