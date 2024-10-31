A points failure at a London train station sees Essex services delayed and cancelled on Halloween evening.
Greater Anglia has reported a points failure at London Liverpool Street, due to which some lines were blocked.
Two out of GA’s 17 platforms were out of use as a result of the issue and service disruptions were experienced throughout the evening.
The affected routes are:
- Liverpool Street - Colchester
- Liverpool Street - Norwich
- Liverpool Street - Southend Victoria
- Liverpool Street - Clacton-on-Sea
Replacement busses are operating between Witham and Braintree, as a number of services between 5.20pm and 7.15pm have been cancelled.
At around 6.30pm, Greater Anglia confirmed that all lines had reopened, however, disruptions were expected to last until 7.30pm.
