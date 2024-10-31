Greater Anglia has reported a points failure at London Liverpool Street, due to which some lines were blocked.

Two out of GA’s 17 platforms were out of use as a result of the issue and service disruptions were experienced throughout the evening.

The affected routes are:

Liverpool Street - Colchester

Liverpool Street - Norwich

Liverpool Street - Southend Victoria

Liverpool Street - Clacton-on-Sea

Replacement busses are operating between Witham and Braintree, as a number of services between 5.20pm and 7.15pm have been cancelled.

At around 6.30pm, Greater Anglia confirmed that all lines had reopened, however, disruptions were expected to last until 7.30pm.