Tendring Council received the submission for the development in Alresford, outlining the development of a residential healthcare facility with seven self-contained apartments and a communal area.

The blueprints, by T&D Contractors (Essex) Ltd, were initially refused in May, with the council raising concerns over “significant and overriding harm regarding its impact on the prevailing character and pattern of development of the area".

Discussions with the planning office were held, leading to a number of changes to the original plans and a new submission.

The new plans include adjustments to the appearance, scale and layout of the development.

Staff facilities are suggested on the first floor of the accommodation, including a staff room, laundry as well as “general welfare facilities for the on-site carers”.

A planning statement says: “The scheme will provide a modest development whilst offering a much-needed care facility.

“The site will continue the pattern of housing within the context of the recently approved development adjoining the application site and that to the west of the junction of Wivenhoe Road.

“The scheme with provide a high quality, safe and secure and attractive environment for adults in need of care.

"It is acknowledged that the site falls outside of the settlement boundary, however, the site is shown to be within a sustainable location, being only a short walk to local facilities in Alresford with available transport by bus and train.”