Two schools in Clacton raised safeguarding alerts this week after reports of a WhatsApp group called 'Add Everyone', where youngsters are potentially being exposed to “inappropriate and explicit” material.

It is believed the group was made by adults to entice children into being exposed to such material and put them in dangerous and vulnerable situations.

Education - Schools have warned parents about the WhatsApp group and shared internet safety tips (Image: Steve Brading) Clacton County High School said: “We believe this group has been reported but we are concerned that children from all schools may be members of the group.

“Please ensure that your child does not join this group or block and report it if they have.”

The post has been shared more than 1,100 times on Facebook, with the school directing parents to its E-Safety website.

One parent said: “Caution… please read this important news,” while another added, “My son was added and some of the stuff was disgusting. I immediately took him off and blocked it.”

The Clacton County High School and Sigma Sixth e-safety page covers cyberbullying, identity and self-esteem, relationships and grooming, security and privacy, and sexting.

Clacton Coastal Academy also warned parents about the group. The school said it has not been reported within the academy, but that children from all schools may be members.

Essex Police have shared top tips to keep safe when online, with more advice for social media settings, smart phones, and gaming.

Five top tips are:

Protect your identity, and do not share personal information. Think before you post, as once something is posted, it’s no longer yours. Check your privacy settings. Games and apps have age ratings for a reason. Make use of the parental controls.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “WhatsApp can be a great way to stay in touch with friends and family.

“However, it can be used by people all over the world to send unwanted and unsolicited criminal content.

“We’re aware of a number of reports in Essex of people being added to groups and being sent illegal or abusive material.

"If you experience anything like this and you are not in immediate danger or at risk of harm, please report it to us online or by using our 24/7 Live Chat service."