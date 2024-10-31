Mateusz Nowaczyk was sentenced following an incident at the B&M car park in Parkway, Chelmsford, this March.

Police were called following a report of a woman being pushed to the ground and sexually assaulted by a man wearing a hooded jacket and gloves on March 9.

Whilst on the phone to the police, the victim was approached by Nowaczyk who asked whether she was okay and offered to help.

Police - The scene at the B&M car park in Chelmsford (Image: Essex Police)

When officers arrived, the defendant, of The Vineyards, Great Baddow, claimed that he had seen the suspect leaving the scene and that he had heard the woman screaming for help.

CCTV footage showed him walking around the area prior to the attack and an analysis of his seized phone showed searches relating to sexual assault and access to the National Sexual Violence Resources Centre.

Nowaczyk, 21, was charged with sexual assault by penetration and perverting the course of justice, with the latter being ordered to lay on file by the judge.

He admitted to one count of sexual assault by penetration in August and was sentenced to seven years and two months imprisonment on October 31.

Additionally, he was made subject of a sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order.

Following the sentencing, the victim encouraged other survivors to speak up.

She said: “I want to thank the police and everyone involved in helping to find this monster.

“This has been a horrific time in my life and has definitely impacted upon my family, my relationship and my mental health.

“I spent a long time blaming myself for what happened that night but I now know it wasn’t my fault. Women shouldn’t be ashamed to come forward on sexual assault because it’s not your fault.

“Please do not live in fear or sit in silence. I am not a victim, I am a survivor.”

Detective Chief Inspector Antony Alcock said “The predatory behaviour of Nowaczyk, who sexually assaulted a stranger is not something that is reported often, and our fast response reflected the serious and rare nature of his offence.

“Early enquiries quickly highlighted inconsistencies in his account and an element of fantasy in what he told officers. That work uncovered and unravelled his lies.

“Despite how rare incidents such as these are, that doesn’t take away how traumatic this must have been for the woman, and I must commend her for the strength she has shown throughout this investigation.”