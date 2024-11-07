We spoke with six residents in Jaywick and asked them what they think the money should be put towards and the major improvements needed.

Louise Bennett, 34, of Brooklyn’s Gardens, works at the Jaywick Friendship Café.

She said: “We want a community shop. There are no shops in the area and especially with the bus services which have cancelled coming down this area because of the potholes, so that could be a good place to start.

Louise Bennett, 34 runs the Brooklands Community Shop (Image: STEVE BRADING) “We’re linked to the community centre, and we need funding to try and stay open.

“I took over the shop last September and it’s going really well so far. We have a coffee morning, and I've started to do some training for people.

“It would be absolutely brilliant to see an influx of money such as this.”

Maria Young, 57, who is a carer for her son and lives in Talbot Avenue, said: “There’s no money coming in today and I'm not being nasty, but instead of having the Sunspot here they should have put a supermarket there instead.

Maria Young, 57 wants to see improvements (Image: STEVE BRADING) “It would stop the old people from travelling into town because they can’t be travelling all the way through winter.

“I don’t believe they’re going to put that money into the area. I’ve been here for years and nothing has changed.

“You have to travel right into the centre of town to get supplies and they’re just not thinking of the elderly at all.

“Having a supermarket here would make so much sense and they would make a profit. It would be convenient for those who can’t travel far.”

John Clayton, 76, a retired postman who lives on Essex Avenue, said: “The roads are a big problem as they are affecting residents because the buses have stopped due to the potholes.

John Clayton, 76 is a retired postman (Image: STEVE BRADING) “A lot of older people are having to walk all the way down to Sheldrake to get their shopping, so a new shop would be marvellous.

“I do like it down here but it is bad that there is a lack of shops close by for people.”

Sean Newman, 56, who is unemployed lives on Wolseley Avenue and has been a Jaywick resident for 15 years. He said: “I think the money should be used for more youth clubs for the kids, mainly because there’s nothing here for them to do, which means they get up to mischief and into trouble.

Sean Newman, 56, wants to see more money put into youth clubs in the area (Image: STEVE BRADING) “We used to have a bacon run back in the day out of the café and that’s all been dropped now.

"People have always got bad things to say about Jaywick, but it’s like one big family here.

“The lack of money doesn’t give Jaywick a good reputation because it has so many factors to it.

“They should also spend some money on the roads, I don’t mind walking personally but it’s the older people I feel sorry for who have to walk all that way.”

Donna Machen, 56, is a healthcare worker who lives at the Martello Tower Caravan Park. She said: “For starters it could be spent on the roads. I finish work at around 8pm and I have to walk on this road.

Donna Machen, 56, has concerns about the dark streets at night (Image: STEVE BRADING) “The lights are solar powered so they only come on where you’re walking.

“Cars just go past you and they can't see the potholes, so they go through puddles, and half the time you get splashed.

“When the lights don’t come on, it’s pitch black so it’s a concern for safety.”

Paul Watson, 58, who is unemployed, and lives on Swift Avenue, said: “The buses don’t run up here anymore because of the potholes. I was on the bus when it broke its axle.

Paul Watson, 58, has concerns over the buses which have been stopped down Brooklands due to potholes (Image: STEVE BRADING) “There was an incident before where my friend was on it and the bus got a puncture because of the holes in the road. It needs to be sorted.”