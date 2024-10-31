The advice comes ahead of planned works over two consecutive weekends in November.

The works will see rail replacement near Wivenhoe Park level crossing, refurbishment at Alresford bridge, and maintenance work to extend the life of the track.

The Clacton depot will also be upgraded, with a new wheel lathe to speed up maintenance and reduce the length of time trains are out of service.

The will affect services between Colchester, Clacton and Walton on November 16 and 17, and November 23 and 24.

Services will also be affected on December 1 until 9.10am.

Rail replacement buses will be in operation on those dates.

Network Rail Anglia route infrastructure engineer Mark Walker said: "We are committed to providing a reliable railway network.

"By replacing critical infrastructure and performing preventive maintenance, we will enhance the reliability and longevity of our services.

"I’d like to thank everyone for their patience during these essential upgrades."

Greater Anglia managing director Martin Beable said: "This package of works is essential to keep the railway running and make it fit for the future.

"The improvements at Clacton depot will have a wealth of benefits.

"A new wheel lathe will be installed, allowing for faster maintenance and therefore providing an even more reliable service for passengers.

"A rail replacement service will run while Network Rail carry out these projects, and passengers are advised to check before they travel and allow more time for their journey.

"We would like to thank customers for their patience and understanding while this work is carried out."