The Frinton Frombles have been hailed by Anglia in Bloom following their work tidying the community garden at the top of Connaught Avenue.

Eight volunteers from the Frombles group got to work to tidy up beds which were covered in weeds, and cutting back shrubs and ivy.

The group removed 10 bags of garden waste.

They also planted bulbs, helped by David Foster from Frinton in Bloom.

Frinton Frombles founder Emily Lagadec said: “Although we are primarily a litter-picking group, we have volunteered to do a spot of gardening before now.

“When David asked me to help, I knew my volunteers would be up for a bit of green-fingered fun. It was a lovely morning, with lots of chatting as we worked.

“We all brought our own tools and after three hours, the garden was looking amazing.

"Many people like to sit in this garden to eat their fish and chips, and Young’s Other Plaice very kindly offered us all a free fish and chip lunch to say thank you.

“That’s what is so great about Frinton - there is a real sense of community.”