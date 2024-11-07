CADS are putting on The Ladykillers from November 14-16.

The play, by Father Ted writer Graham Linehan, is based on the 1955 British crime comedy, which starred Alec Guinness, Peter Sellers and Herbert Lom.

The poster for the events (Image: CADS) Ian Reed-Golden, who is making his directorial debut, said: "It's a deliciously dark satire that tells the story of a gang of oddball crooks posing as an amateur string quartet whilst plotting an elaborate heist.

“The gang are pitted against a sweet, eccentric old lady who unwittingly rents them a room in her lopsided Kings Cross house, which she shares with her diseased parrot, General Gordon.

"It's been great fun resurrecting this old Ealing comedy. There are a lot of visual and verbal gags to keep the audience entertained, with the cast delivering some wonderfully exaggerated character humour.

"We hope to have audiences rolling in the aisles".

Shows are at 7.30pm with a 2.30pm Saturday matinee.

Tickets are £11, including booking fee, from https://tinyurl.com/CADS-performance.