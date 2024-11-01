A few motorway closures will impact Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.
Essex's main roads including the A12 and M25 are set to be affected alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.
If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.
Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!
Here’s a list of all the closures from Friday, November 1 to Sunday, November 3.
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, November 1
A12
On the A12 northbound, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 14 between 9pm and 5am due to resurfacing works.
Meanwhile, on the A12 southbound there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 24 and 23 for reconstruction/renewal works taking place at the same time.
Dartford Crossing
From Junction 1A of the A282 (anti-clockwise) to Junction 31 of the M25 (anti-clockwise) there will be a closure for grillage works from 10pm to 5.30am.
M25
On the M25 clockwise there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 for scheme works from 11pm to 5am.
Elsewhere, the link road between the M25 Junction 27 (anti-clockwise) and to the M11 Junction 6 (northbound and southbound) will be closed for the removal of hazardous trees between 11pm and 6am.
@uktoday_ Can you be fined for stopping inna yellow box? #uknews #driving #drivingrules #uknewsheadlines ♬ original sound - UKToday 🇬🇧 Newsquest
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, November 2
A12
On the A12 northbound, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 14 between 9pm and 5am due to resurfacing works.
Dartford Crossing
The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.
M25
On the M25 clockwise there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 for scheme works from 11pm to 5am.
M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, November 3
A12
There are no closures scheduled for the A12 on this day.
Dartford Crossing
The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.
Recommended reading:
- What are the rules about someone parking in front of your house and is it illegal?
- Do you have a car MOT coming up? 10 simple checks to avoid vehicle from failing
- What gets checked on an MOT? See the annual list of tests and checks
M25
On the M25 clockwise there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 for scheme works from 11pm to 5am.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here