Essex's main roads including the A12 and M25 are set to be affected alongside an important section of the travel network in the Dartford Crossing.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Here’s a list of all the closures from Friday, November 1 to Sunday, November 3.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, November 1

A12

On the A12 northbound, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 14 between 9pm and 5am due to resurfacing works.

Meanwhile, on the A12 southbound there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 24 and 23 for reconstruction/renewal works taking place at the same time.

Dartford Crossing

From Junction 1A of the A282 (anti-clockwise) to Junction 31 of the M25 (anti-clockwise) there will be a closure for grillage works from 10pm to 5.30am.

M25

On the M25 clockwise there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 for scheme works from 11pm to 5am.

Elsewhere, the link road between the M25 Junction 27 (anti-clockwise) and to the M11 Junction 6 (northbound and southbound) will be closed for the removal of hazardous trees between 11pm and 6am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, November 2

A12

On the A12 northbound, there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 14 between 9pm and 5am due to resurfacing works.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 for scheme works from 11pm to 5am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, November 3

A12

There are no closures scheduled for the A12 on this day.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise there will be an exit slip road closure at Junction 28 for scheme works from 11pm to 5am.