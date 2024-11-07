Gary Farr, 60, formerly of Old Road, Frinton, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday for possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The incident took place at about 4pm on August 12, 2023, on Walton High Street.

A couple were walking with their daughter in a pushchair to the Co-op, when Farr said “What are you staring at” and pulled out a “large kitchen knife” from his backpack.

Farr moved the knife in the air in a “fast-sweeping motion” at “arm’s length” which led to them running home, the court heard.

Farr was arrested and taken to Clacton police station for questioning.

The court heard he had previous convictions.

He had worked for 20 years as a plastic welder until the breakdown his marriage and since then had been out of work.

The court heard he suffered “recurring episodes of anxiety and depression”, especially over the past six years after the loss of his parents.

Farr "regretted" what had happened and had shown remorse.

The court heard he had recently moved away from the Frinton area and had “stayed out of trouble” since the incident.

Judge John Brooke-Smith said the incident “was absolutely terrifying” and said it was aggravated as it took place in the High Street with a young girl present while Farr was under the influence of alcohol.

Farr was given a one-year sentence, suspended for two years.

He must also do 30 days of rehabilitation and was given a restraining order preventing him from entering Walton for two years.

Judge Brooke-Smith said: “If you breach a restraining order that’s an offence.

“I should make it clear if you commit an offence during the two years, then the 12-months sentence will be activated.”