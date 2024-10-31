Revised plans for the development are set to be decided by council figures on November 5 regarding the Lower Farm development.

The land proposed for the project is the former quarry land off of Robinson Road by Artemis (Brightlingsea) LTD.

The original plans for this were drawn up in 2021 and were revised in 2023.

The application which has been submitted to Tendring District Council says: "A mixed-use tourist and residential development of retirement living lodges with an ancillary social hub.

"Detached farmstead houses, and holiday lodges along with separate communal buildings providing dining, leisure and recreation facilities and ancillary activity uses such as glamping, a multi-use games area, events space and nature play areas with associated infrastructure works."

The plans propose swimming, gym and spa facilities and also a restaurant.

Before the development can take shape, a priority junction will have to be put in place off Robinson Road to provide access to the proposed site.

It is also required that an upgrade is made to the nearest bus stop on Bellfield Avenue to keep to Essex County Council specification.

Essex Wildlife Trust listed comments which highlight the effect on habitat and biodiversity loss.

They said: "The proposal will result in a significant net biodiversity loss, the applicant has not provided a biodiversity net gain assessment, the proposal conflicts with NPPF guidance on protecting biodiversity, the proposal is in direct conflict with the Government's aspirations for Nature's Recovery, the proposal will result in permanent harm to a designated Local Wildlife Site."

For a chance to have the development approved, the application states a number of things such as an affordable housing contribution totalling nearly £1 million, Public Open Space contribution of £14,000 and a Highways contribution towards Public Rights of Way.

With the upcoming discussion regarding plans on November 5, the application has also brought much disapproval from residents in the area.