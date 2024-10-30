A SERVING Essex Police officer has been charged with a number of child sex offences, related to an investigation into alleged online interactions with girls under the age of 16 and an adult.

PC Mark Ling, 38, of Ipswich, was arrested in September and has now been charged with eight counts of sexual communications with a child, two counts of cyber flashing, and one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 30 October).

Chief Superintendent Scott Egerton, one of the force’s most senior detectives who is overseeing the investigation, said: “We police without fear or favour and where an alleged crime takes place we will investigate, regardless of who it involves.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is an absolute priority for Essex Police and we take all allegations very seriously.

“These are serious allegations and it is absolutely right that we investigate them and support those involved.

“It is really important that this case is able to proceed without the risk of prejudice. I would urge against the publication of anything which could impact this investigation and ongoing legal proceedings.”

Anyone with any information about this investigation can call 0800 096 1011 or report it through a specially set up portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020124R29-PO2

The officer is currently suspended and the matter has been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct.