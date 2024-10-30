Jamie Millar, 14, from Colchester was last seen on Wednesday October 23 at around 11.25pm.

He is between five foot ten inches and six foot tall, of slim build, with brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit with white socks and black sliders.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We believe he may be travelling by train across Essex and into Ipswich and London, and has connections in Braintree, Colchester, Chelmsford and Clacton.



"Officers are investigating several lines of enquiry in order to locate Jamie, and are now appealing for the public's support to help them find him.

"If you’re with Jamie or you’ve seen him, or have any information about her whereabouts, please call 999 quoting incident number 1409 of Wednesday 23 October."