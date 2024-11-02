The Sun Inn, in Dedham High Street, will be taking diners to Italy with the event, hosted by renowned wine expert and writer Matthew Jukes.

Mr Jukes has worked in the wine business for 35 years and is passionate about the Piemonte region, which he describes as “the last great wine region in the world”.

Known for its outstanding wine list as recognised by The Good Food Guide, AA Guide and Tim Adkin, the Sun Inn will introduce eight wines, which have been paired with a special five-course menu.

Head chef Jack Levine, who created the menu, included influences from the Piemontesi cuisine and seasonal produce from Essex.

The dinner will take place on November 14 starting at 7pm and tickets, which are priced at £120 per person, can be booked online or call 01206 323351.

Anyone interested in previewing the menu can do this on The Sun Inn’s website.

Guests who would like to stay the night at The Sun Inn can get a 20 per cent discount on bookings for bed and breakfast stays.