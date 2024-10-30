Tesco has unveiled ambitious plans to revamp the site.

The application proposes a new plaza, upgraded facilities, and improved parking for a more convenient shopping experience.

Tesco’s plan includes the partial demolition of existing commercial spaces and a canopy, along with the introduction of click-and-collect services.

The proposed plaza is designed to be a welcoming community space, enhancing the centre’s appeal as a shopping and social centre.

The plans went in to Tendring Council last week.

Frinton councillor Nick Turner said: "While these are only my cursory thoughts as I am yet to access the proposal in its entirety, I believe Frinton does need to be brought into the 21st century, and we welcome investment.

“As much as us locals can jump up and down, we get nowhere. But then big companies like Tesco start throwing their weight about, and things start looking up.

"So, I think, if after careful consideration the proposal does get approved, it will be greatly positive for our community.”

Mr Turner said while Tesco owns much of the site, some freeholds are held by other parties, including the town council and a community club.

“As far as I know, all the freeholds are not Tesco’s. Tesco only owns the majority of the site,” he said.

“We have sorted out the parking already for that matter, and it was a big issue, but it has been sorted out amicably. So, I am sure if we see any problems, Tesco will move to sort them out.”

Residents can view the proposals on Tendring Council’s planning portal and submit feedback as part of the council’s decision-making process.

Mr Turner added: “If Tesco is putting in this load of money, it will hopefully produce results and be positive for the locale.”