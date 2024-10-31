The move is aimed at improving safety for pedestrians, and especially school children.

The proposal includes removing a section of the existing 'no waiting' restrictions to facilitate the crossing, which will be located near to Kestrel Way.

The initiative was driven by a request from Tendring Rural East councillor Dan Land.

In recent years, concerns have been raised about the difficulty children face when crossing Burrs Road, which has a speed limit of 30mph and is a busy thoroughfare.

Traffic studies revealed a high level of pedestrian crossings, prompting the need for a safer crossing point.

According to traffic reports, pedestrian crossing movements were recorded between Kestrel Way and Hillcrest, indicating that the area meets the necessary criteria for a zebra crossing.

Zigzag markings will be installed on both sides of the crossing to enhance visibility and safety.

Essex County Council says that the new crossing will significantly benefit school children and parents during peak school run times, making it easier for them to cross the road safely.

Public consultation is currently open, and residents are encouraged to share their thoughts or objections regarding the proposed zebra crossing.

Objections must be submitted by November 22, either byemail at TrafficRegulation.Order@essexhighways.org or by phone.

For further details on the proposal, residents can visit the Essex Highways website or can the Essex County Council planning department directly.