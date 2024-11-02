The club wanted to put an artificial grass pitch on part of the Rush Green safeguarded open space, owned by Tendring Council.

But that has sparked debate over the use of public land and the preservation of open spaces in the community.

The club's application seeks to create a floodlit pitch that would mainly serve the club's training needs while also being available for wider community use.

The plan includes a 4.5-meter fence around the pitch, restricting access to club members and selected sports users, so the general community would lose the use of the public recreational space.

The proposal has raised concerns among planning officers, who have recommended the plans for refusal.

They said the benefits to the football club do not outweigh the loss of the open space.

Sport England has expressed its support for the proposal, highlighting its potential to enhance sports development in the area.

But additional concerns regarding the visual impact due to the proposed fencing and floodlighting have been raised, which could detract from the character of the remaining open area.

The application is due to go before Tendring Council's planning committee for a final decision on November 5.