Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Pippa

Pippa (Image: Danaher Animal Home) Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Saluki

Colour - White

Pippa came into the care of Danaher Animal Home after being found as a stray and is now looking to find some loving new owners.

She is described as a "very sociable girl with a gentle and loving nature".

Pippa is relaxed and friendly when it comes to meeting new people, travels well and enjoys going on walks.

She would fit into most families very easily and could share a residence with another dog.

Zinger

Zinger (Image: Danaher Animal Home) Gender - Female

Age - Nine years old

Breed - Malinois Shepherd

Colour - Tan and Black

Zinger arrived at Danaher Animal Home after being rescued from a puppy farm where living conditions were inappropriate.

She loves meeting new people, walks well on a lead and especially enjoys playing games of fetch.

Zinger is very desensitised to other dogs, as she will ignore them out on walks and generally show no interest or desire in meeting others.

Therefore, she would prefer to be the only dog in a home and would need an adult-only space.

Amalia

Amalia (Image: Danaher Animal Home) Gender - Female

Age - Eight years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - White, Brown and Black

Amalia is said to have a "larger than life personality" and is hoping to find a forever home as soon as possible.

She can be quite needy and likes lots of interaction throughout the day.

Amalia would need to be the only pet in the home and could live with children over the age of 14.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "She is super sweet but has a sassy side too and lets her handlers know what she wants exactly when she wants it."

Fluffy and Minty

Fluffy and Minty (Image: RSPCA) Gender - Female

Age - Three years old

Breed - Bengal

Colour - Bengal tabby

Fluffy and Minty are described as "two beautiful young cats" who are looking to find a forever home together.

They are super friendly and chatty so would require their new owners to be able to around for a good part of the day.

Moving into a home with access to a garden is essential for them and it would be useful for owners to have some knowledge of the breed.