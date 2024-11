Hall Road in Copford and its junction with London Road will be closed for 57 days from November 25 while new installation works are undertaken by Dandara Eastern Limited.

Water Lane in Langham will be closed for 5 day from November 25 while access point reinstatement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

East Lane in Dedham will be closed for two days from November 11 due to Cadent service works.

Plume Avenue in Colchester will be closed for three days for November 11 while supply replacement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Station Road in Wakes Colne will be closed for eight days from November 11 while remedial works are undertaken by Gigaclea.

Beatrice Road in Clacton will be closed for three days from December 2 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Church Road in Walton will be closed for nine days from November 11 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

The Grove in Clacton will be closed for five days from November 11 while pipe replacement works are undertaken by Affinity Water.

Heckfords Road in Great Bentley will be closed for three days from November 25 while carriageway resurfacing works are undertaken by Connect Highways Ltd.

St Osyth Road in Alresford will be closed for two days from November 16 and again for two days from November 23 while trial hole works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Mangapp Chase and Green Lane in Burnam-on-Crouch will be closed for two days from November 27 while tree cutting works are undertaken by Openreach.

Kings Road in Southminster will be closed for seven days while new connection works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Main Road and Burnham Road in Althorne will be closed for two nights from November 11 for carriageway patching works to be undertaken by Essex County Council.

Main Road in St Lawrence will be closed for four days from November 15 while pole replacement works are undertaken by Openreach

Shalford Green in Shalford will be closed for three days while stop tap replacement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Vicarage Road in Finchingfield will be closed for three days from November 13 while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Willows Road in Finchingfield will be closed for 2 days from November 14 while blockage clearance and fibre optic testing works are undertaken by Gigaclear.