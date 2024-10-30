A published last week report for the Tendring Colchester Border Garden Community project suggests new key dates for the stages of the vital A1331 link road.

The report includes a number of scenarios, which place the end of the first phase of the A1331 “by March 2026”.

It says the link road could be completed by 2041 or 2051, with the rapid transit scheme and park and ride amenities at full operation in 2051.

The dates are not final deadlines because the project is still being planned, but have sparked concerns with residents in Wivenhoe.

The Wivenhoe Society, which works to safeguard the area, says parts of the report are “concerning”, such as the delivery dates.

A society spokesman said: “Wivenhoe residents are concerned about the likely worsening of congestion and delays on the A133 of the garden community, particularly as it is now proposed that the link road will be phased.

“Increased journey time and greater frequency of delays making journey planning difficult will impact on all A133 users, including residents of the new community.

“It is not clear from the scoping report how the environmental statement will assess the impact likely traffic flows of the various stages of development that will be modelled in the transport assessment.”

Colchester, Tendring and Essex County Council, which are responsible for the garden community, said more information is needed before a full planning application can be made.

A spokesman for the councils said: "The councils received a number of responses on the proposed environmental impact assessment scoping report for the Tendring Colchester Borders Garden Community, including input from the Wivenhoe Society.

“This feedback was taken into account when the councils provided a scoping opinion to the applicant on October 22.

“This opinion outlines the key issues to be addressed in the applicant's future environmental statement, such as transport and education.

“The councils will require more information across a range of policy areas, including a comprehensive transport assessment, when the planning application is submitted, which is expected in 2025."